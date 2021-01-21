Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are soon going to tie the nuptial knot this month in Alibaug, actor's uncle Anil Dhawan confirmed the news. Karan Johar, Salman Khan and SRK are said to be among the 50 guests.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Bollywood's first big wedding is here and it's none other than Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The love birds are all set to tie the nuptial knot this month on 24 January 2021. This time it's not a rumour as actor's uncle Anil Dhawan confirmed the news.

Speaking to SpotBoyE, Anil Dhawan said, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." When asked if he would be attending the wedding, he replied, "Why not?"

Ironically, earlier this month, when rumours were rife that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are marrying in January, he rubbished the rumours. While speaking to Bombay Times he said, "WOW, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya?”

As per reports doing rounds on all entertainment portal, the couple is set to marry in a private ceremony in Alibaug. The wedding will be a close-knit ceremony with only 50 guests including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among the B-town celebrities.

As per reports, the wedding festivities will start from Mehendi on 22 January following with Sangeet ceremony on 23 January which is said to be organised by Karan Johar. Varun and Natasha's sangeet will be a star-studded event wherein we will see Sara Ali Khan, Salman Kham Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor among others as guests.

Varun Dhawan's wedding dress is said to be designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra, while his to-be wife who is also a designer has designed her own outfit for the wedding. Their wedding is being planned by the same wedding planner who planned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's hush-hush wedding.

If these reports are true then just like any other Bollywood weddings, even Varun and Natasha's wedding is going to be one big fat wedding with a pinch of Punjabi tadka.

