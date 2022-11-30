Varun Dhawan Turned Down Hera Pheri 3 Out Of Respect For Akshay Kumar: Report

Hera Pheri 3 has been making the headlines for a long time due to the inconsistency of the casting with Akshay Kumar's final exit from the film. With Kartik Aaryan replacing 'Khiladi Kumar', the other leads and the director's final call is still on the move.

According to various reports, Firoz Nadiadwala partnered up with Anand Pandit, where the duo first approached Varun Dhawan, after the denial of Akshay Kumar not being on board. Varun Dhawan was keen to join the team of Hera Pheri 3, however, the actor turned down the offer out of respect for Akshay Kumar.

As Varun Dhawan is known for his comedy roles in various of his films, the duo wanted the actor to step into the shoes of 'Raju' who was previously portrayed by Akshay Kumar. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Firoz Nadiadwala and Anand Pandit also made their offer to David Dhawan to further direct the film with his son Rohit Dhawan as the co-director, however, the matter went into the shadows with no updates revealed from their end.

The source also added, "While the offer was very tempting, Varun didn't want to jump into the franchise created by Akshay Kumar. He has tremendous respect for Akshay Kumar and didn't want to use the not-so-good equation between Akshay and Firoz, to climb the ladder of stardom."

Stepping out of the much-awaited comedy franchise, Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan shared the same reason. Now the team is keen to have filmmaker Anees Bazmee on board, however, no confirmation from either end has been given out yet.

Hera Pheri 3 will be the third part of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri released in 2000 starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sunil Shetty in lead roles. It was directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, whereas the second part of the film came out in 2006 and was directed and written by Neeraj Vora.

The makers of Hera Pheri 3 have confirmed the entry of actor Kartik Aryan as one of the leads, whereas no further update regarding the casting of the film has been revealed yet.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Amar Kaushik's fiction-thriller 'Bhediya.' The actor next will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal.'