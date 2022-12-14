Varun Dhawan To Star In Anees Bazmee's Superhero Film? Filmmaker Has THIS To Say

Anees Bazmee is currently basking in the success of his directorial 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Kartik Aaryan-starrer was one of the few films of 2022 which saw success at the box office and broke the curse of the box office failure of Bollywood. As per the recent buzz, Anees Bazmee is planning to make a superhero film and Varun Dhawan can star in the film. However, the filmmaker has reacted to these reports and revealed that he is 'far from beginning to write the film's script'.

While speaking to the Times Of India, Anees Bazmee revealed that his superhero film does not even exist on paper now.

“It is just an idea, not even a proper idea. I am far from even beginning to write the script. Where is the scope for casting in a film that doesn’t even exist on paper?” he told Times Of India.

Talking about starring Varun Dhawan in the film, he said, "At the moment, no. Nothing. There is no 5 or 10 or 15 Minutes Ka Superhero. All these bright young actors, whether it is Varun or Kartik are my friends. We keep meeting socially. People see us together and decide that we are working together. Project bhi banaa dete hain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director said that he is currently working on a comedy-action film and he has not thought about the main cast yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee was approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. However, he revealed that he has many projects on his hands and he is working out his dates. There were many reports claiming that Kartik Aaryan will replace Akshay Kumar in the third instalment.

Speaking to Times Of India, Anees Bazmee said, "I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film."

"So, I asked them how do we work out the dates. I have already directed two films for them - Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let’s see what works out and how," he added.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will star in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Bawaal', which is slated to release next year.