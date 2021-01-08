Salman Khan has got another A-lister on the board in the film and its none other than Varun Dhawan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy shooting for Antim: The Final Truth helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film has been making the headlines ever since it is announced, earlier we reported that Radhe actor will be seen essaying the role of Sikh cop in the film.

Also his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be portraying the role of gangster along with Nikitin Dheer. Now we have brought to you another update from the film which will leave you elated.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has got another A-lister on the board and its none other than Varun Dhawan. The Coolie No 1 actor will be seen shaking legs with Salman Khan in the film for a special dance number.

The report read, "The team wanted a dance number and needed a top actor to come and join Salman for the track. Salman immediately rang up Varun who immediately gave his dates to shoot the song. It's a full-on desi chartbuster that will have Varun and Salman's bhaichaara elevating it. Aayush Sharma, who is also part of the project, might not be part of the song. The song will be shot this month itself. This will be the first song Varun and Salman will be seen together in. They have already started rehearsing for the same."

This will be the first song where both Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen together. Both the actors have started rehearsing for the song and as per reports, it will be shot by the end of the month.

Antim: The Final Truth which is the official remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern will see TV star Mahima Makwana opposite Aayush Sharma.

After wrapping up the shoot of Antim, Salman will move to the UAE to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. After this, he will join Katrina Kaif for his third instalment of the Tiger franchise helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, Salman's most anticipated film, action thriller Radhe: YOur Most Wanted Bhai is gearing up for theatrical release this Eid. Whereas Antim which marks the return of Mahesh Majrekar as director after 16 years, is eyeing the second half of 2021.

