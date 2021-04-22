Varun Dhawan took to his official social media handle to share the video of Malaika Arora's breathing exercises. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is hitting everyone quite hard and two of the many Bollywood celebs who have had this virus amidst the strain are Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora. Recently, Varun who tested COVID-19 positive in December 2020, shared a video on his social media handle where Malaika Arora is talking about some breathing exercises.

Tagging the actress Varun mentioned that these are the same exercises which helped him recover from COVID. Sharing the video on his Insta story, Varun wrote, "These are the same breathing exercises I also used when I had covid very helpful".

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story here:

Malaika Arora who herself was tested positive for COVID-19 a while ago keeps on sharing health tips and videos on her official Instagram account. She also keeps guiding her fans and followers with a lot of healthy ways on how to remain fit amidst the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the same story which Malaika shared on her handle, read, "I hope everybody is safe and healthy! It breaks my heart to see what’s going on! Doing my bit here because #weareinthistogether!"

Talking about the actress's health, Malaika contracted coronavirus in September last year and home quarantined herself during the tough time and later recovered.

Apart from the Chhaiya Chhaiya star, many other celebrities from B-town were tested positive in the first and second phase of COVID-19 pandemic, including, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and more.

On the other hand, talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor was recently trolled for stepping out with wife Natasha Dalal after he recovered from COVID-19. He was spotted at the airport with his better half when the actor was brutally called out for not following COVID-19 curfew norms and staying indoors. To which Varun gave a befitting reply to the trolls saying, "I have people who have also lost their life in covid so please keep ur assumptions to ur self."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal