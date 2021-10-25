New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dhawan got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal earlier this year in an intimate ceremony on January 24 in Alibaug. On Sunday, the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and the pics from the occasion was shared by the actor on his social media platform.

In the images shared, Natasha is looking simple yet elegant in a powder blue salwar suit while Varun complemented her in an orange kurta and ripped jeans. Together, they looked mesmerising under the dim yellow lights. However, the second pic left netizens guessing that the designer is pregnant and Varun is soon going to be a father.

In the pic, Varun's hand is on her tummy, making netizens believe that she is pregnant. One of the users wrote, "She looks PREGNANT" while another wrote, "Is she pregnant?"

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Varun captioned it as, "MOON please..Happy #karwachauth to everyone.”

Here have a look:

Well, Varun is a private person when it comes to his personal life. He kept his relationship under wrap for long before announcing it officially a few years ago. He had said he did not want the focus to deviate from his professional life. Actor who had a low-key wedding, told Hindustan Times, "That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Bhedia alongside Kriti Sanon and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from this, he is all set to team up with Sriram Raghavan for Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal's biopic.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv