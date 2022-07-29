Varun Dhawan Shares BTS Pics With Janhvi Kapoor As He Wraps Up 'Bawaal' Shoot | See Pics

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film 'Bawaal'. The film has created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement as the star cast keeps sharing behind the scene pictures and videos from the sets. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some heartwarming moments from the sets and penned a heartfelt note as well. Now, Varun Dhawan has also shared a bunch of pictures and videos on social media.

Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "Summer of #Bawaal. In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs part 1".

To this, Janhvi replied, "You’re copying me". In the first picture, Varun can be seen greeting a little girl. He also shared some pictures with Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier, Janhvi shared many pictures with the cast and crew of Bawaal. She wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it."

She also thanked her director Nitesh Tiari and Varun Dhawan for supporting and helping her. "I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values. And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u," Janhvi added.

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie was shot in Kanpur and some parts of Europe. The movie is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2023.