New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has proved time and again that he is truly the chocolaty boy. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the actor shared a few pictures with the special women in his life. The Badlapur actor also penned a note that just made us go 'aww'.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared four pictures. In the first picture, he was seen posing with his wife Natasha Dalal. Well, this picture is just too adorable. In the photo, Natasha was seen lying on the back of Varun and they were all smiles for the camera. Isn't it cute?

Swiping to the next picture, he was seen posing with his mother. In the photo, they both were seen twinning in red attire and were looking super cute.

Moving on to the third and the fourth picture, Varun posted a candid picture with his sister and niece. In the photo, he was seen playing with his niece as she is pulling the hair of Varun.

Varun Dhawan shared the photos with the caption, that read, "Happy women’s day Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari. It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister."

As soon as he shared the adorable photos on the picture-sharing platform, fans bombarded the comment section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "OMGG so cute."

Another user wrote, "Aww you are a cutie.."

On the work front, Varun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya. In the film, he will share the screen space with Kriti Sanon. Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal will also play pivotal roles in the film.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma