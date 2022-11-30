Varun Dhawan Reacts To Kriti Sanon And Prabhas' Marriage Rumors: 'It's Just Fun'

KRITI Sanon has finally put end to the rumours and reports of her dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas and called them 'absolutely baseless'. Even though the dating rumours were making rounds for some time now, Varun Dhawan added more spark to them while promoting Bhediya with Kriti. Now, Varun has also said that his comments were just for 'fun' and asked fans to not let their 'imagination run so wild'.

Reposting Kriti's Instagram story of calling the dating rumours baseless, Varun wrote, "Guys Ul (you all) had your fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour don't let your imagination run so wild."

Earlier, refuting all the rumours, Kriti said, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless."

The rumours of Kriti and Prabhas' started after Varun Dhawan hinted about Kriti Sanon's dating life on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage while promoting Bhediya.

Karan Johar asked Varun why Kriti's name was not on the list of most eligible single Bollywood actress. To this Varun replied, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam..." and Kriti interrupted him.

He continued, "kisi ke dil me hai." Then, Karan asked Varun to reveal the name. He said, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath."

Meanwhile, Kriti and Prabhas will star opposite each other in Om Raut's Adipurush. The movie will release in June 2023.

On the work front, Kriti and Varun collaborated for the second time in Bhediya. They earlier worked in Rohit Shetty's film 'Dilwale'. Bhediya has collected over Rs 40 crore worldwide at the box office. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Ganpath, along with Tiger Shroff. Whereas, Varun Dhawan will star in Bawal, along with Janhvi Kapoor.