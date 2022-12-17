Varun Dhawan REACTS To Bhediya’s Box-Office Collection, Says ‘Creatively Satisfying Year’

Varun Dhawan has completed 10 years in the industry as an actor, where the actor has given mixed results at the box office. Having a loyal number of fans and a successful career in his kitty, Varun Dhawan delivered 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and 'Bhediya' in 2022, where both films were commercial successes.

Where 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' was a family movie dealing with a failed marriage, divorce, and happy ending, 'Bhediya' involved a comedy-fiction genre transforming Dhawan's role into a werewolf. Raj Mehta's 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' was a blockbuster hit where the film did good numbers and got positive reviews. But, Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' was called to be an average hit, where the film received mixed receptions from the audience and critics and did average numbers at the box office.

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Varun Dhawan is pleased and satisfied with his creatively nevertheless in the year 2022. Dhawan had a slowdown during the lockdown making 'Coolie No. 1' in headlines which was also a massive flop and was released on Prime Video in December 2020.

The actor in an interview said, "When the lockdown happened, I hit a roadblock. I was burnt out. I felt my choices have to be films that I am satisfied with, should not be that I have dates available." He also added, "I waited a long time to sign Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. So, 2022 has been one of the most satisfying years creatively. As an actor, I am the proudest of these three films."

However, the actor also admitted that the horror comedy 'Bhediya' could have performed better at the box office. The actor in an interview with Mid-Day said, "It has been such a strange year, trying to get people back to theaters. I expected Bhediya to do more numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and it is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better."

Varun Dhawan made his debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He was soon a hit, giving blockbusters including 'Badlapur', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', and several others.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.