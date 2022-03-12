Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who impressed the audience with her amazing dance with Allu Arjun in the item song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa - The Rise', remains in the limelight. Recently, the actress was spotted in the media with actor, Varun Dhawan, where Varun was seen protecting her from the media.



The video was posted on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page, and it is trending on social media. Samantha and Varun Dhawan were seen leaving a building in Mumbai with the director, Raj Nidimoru. In the caption, Viral Bhayani wrote, ‘#varundhawan taking good care of new guest in town #samantharuthprabhu’. Samantha was spotted by the media, and they started calling Samantha ‘madam-madam’. Varun told the media, ‘Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko? (Do not scare her. Why are you scaring here?)'. Samantha simply smiled looking at the paparazzi, while Varun protected her from the media and took Samantha to her car. Netizens praised this gentleman's behaviour of Varun Dhawan. Varun and Samantha will collaborate for the first time on the Raj and DK directorial ‘Citadel’. This is Samantha's second collaboration with Raj and DK.

Samantha looked beautiful in her stylish blue and grey colour jacket. Meanwhile, Varun also looked handsome wearing an orange t-shirt with blue denim jeans.



Samantha gave a mind-blowing performance in Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘The Family Man’, and her acting was praised by everyone. Hence, the audience is excited about her next projects. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. He will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and they were earlier seen together in Kalank (2019). He will also collaborate with Kriti Sanon again in 'Bhediya', and they were earlier seen together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015).

Posted By: Simran Srivastav