New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Varun Dhawan who recently got married to his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal last month painted the town red with his mushy and beautiful wedding pictures. Ever since their wedding, the couple has been keeping busy and owing to this reason, the couple had to even stall their Honeymoon.

However, Varun is planning a surprise Valentine bash for his lady love. This will be the first Valentine's Day after their marriage and actor is leaving no stones unturned to make her feel special.

A source close to actor spills the beans to BollywoodLife regarding Varun's plan for V-Day. "Not many know that Varun is a pakka romantic. And since this is their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife, he is planning to go all out with the celebrations. He is planning something special for Natasha," BollywoodLife quoted source saying.

The source further adds that since Valentine's Day is falling on weekends so Varun has already planned to take off just to spend some quality time with his beloved wifey.

Varun and Natasha got married on January 24 in Alibaug. The couple held a small-knit ceremony where they invited only close family and friends including few celebs from B-town.

For unversed, Varun Dhawan is busy shooting day and night for his upcoming films in Mumbai and will be soon heading to Arunanchal Pradesh for Bhediya's shooting. The 33-year-old actor is super excited for Bhediya's shooting as this will be his second venture with Maddock Films after the success of Badlapur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. This year only one film is lined up for the release which is Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Youtube sensation Prajakta Koli.

