The Coolie no 1 actor has opened up about his marriage and revealed that if things go according to the plans, then 2021 will likely be the year when he and Natasha will tie the knots.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal were all set to marry each other in 2020 but their dreams of tying a knot were hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as people across the world were forced to confine themselves in their houses.

However, the Coolie no 1 actor has opened up about his marriage and revealed that if things go according to the plans, then 2021 will likely be the year when he and Natasha will tie the knots.

"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty," he said in an interview with the Filmfare magazine.

Dhawan getting married in 2021 will surely excite the fans. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor had also revealed that he would have probably married his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt in 2020 "if there had not been a pandemic situation". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he had said.

Talking about Dhawan and Dalal, the two are one of Bollywood's favourite celebrity couples and have been dating each other for quite some time. Opening about his relationship with Dalal, Dhawan had said that he met Natasha first time when he was in class 6th and they "were very close friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade".

"I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it," he said while speaking to Kareena Kapoor on her radio show "What Women Want".

On the work fronts, Dhawan was last seen in Coolie no 1, along with Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which will also star Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma