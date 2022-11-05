Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction; Says, 'I Just Pushed Myself So Hard'

VARUN Dhawan is currently one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and is currently busy promoting his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya'. The actor recently opened up about his struggles after being diagnosed with Vestibular hypofunction. He also revealed that he put too much pressure on himself to return to the big screen after the pandemic.

While talking about his diagnosis, Varun Dhawan revealed that he pushed himself too hard and how he just shut down.

“The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder. In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself," Varun said during India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022.

He added, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard… We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen Bhediya, along with Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. Bhediya is a horror-comedy film and will hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. Varun will be seen as a werewolf in this horror-comedy film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is produced by Maddock Films. Bhediya will be Varun and Kriti's second collaboration as they have worked together in Dilwale in 2015.

He has also wrapped up shooting for Bawaal in which he will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will release in April 2023.