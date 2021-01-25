Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Netizens were curiously waiting for the pictures of Varun's wedding and to bless the feed of his fans, the actor dropped series of two photos on social media from his wedding.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The chocolate-boy of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan is a married man now. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor tied nuptial knots with his 'Dulhania' Natasha Dalal on Sunday, January 24 at a private wedding ceremony in Alibaug. One thing that went unnoticed was the unconventional wedding look of the duo.

The fashion designer Natasha Dalal opted for a white look and was looking none less than a fairy that walked down from the aisle. Natasha wore a beautiful ivory lehenga that had beautiful details of silver thread work all over it. She kept her look minimal in soft curls and tied it in half puffed updo with an accessory of white brooch over the top of it. Natasha's makeup was done by popular HMU artist Namrata Soni.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared the beautiful look of Natasha and we are not able to take eyes off her since then. In the video, a closer look of Natasha's wedding makeup and outfit was shared. It was seen that Natasha carried white choodas and silver kalire hanging to it. Her makeup was top-notch as she kept a smokey eye look with subtle lipstick that just worked like a charm for her look.

Namrata shared the video with a caption that read, "Make way for @natashadalal88 Dhawan! What a stunning bride you made. Thank you for having us - you are gorgeous inside out. HMU: @namratasoni, Assisted By: @tanvismarathe @komalvora_ #NamrataSoni #MakeUpByNamrataSoni #NamrataSoniMakeUp #NatashaDalal #VarunDhawan #VarunKiShaadi #Alibaug #VarunDhawanWedding #VarunNatasha #NatashaDalalMakeUp #VarunWedsNatasha."

Days ahead of Varun and Natasha's wedding, the rumours of their marriage report started doing rounds on the internet. Netizens were curiously waiting for the pictures of Varun's wedding and to bless the feed of his fans, the actor dropped series of two photos on social media from his wedding. He added a beautiful caption with the photo that read, "Life long love just became official.”

