Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer 'Bawaal's Release Date Postponed; Here's Why

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Bawaal has been pushed to a later date. According to the reports, the reason behind it is to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the movie. Bawaal was set to hit the theatres in April 2023, but now it seems like the fans of Varun and Janhvi will have to wait a little longer.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh headed to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Varun Dhawn Janhvi Kapoor: Bawaal shifts ahead… #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won’t release on 7 April 2023… Reason: VFX and technical requirements."

The new release date of the movie is not yet decided and the makers are still deliberating and won't reveal information until they have completed the technical phase.

According to India TV, Nitesh Tiwari also commented on the movie's release date. He said, "The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don't want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers."

The film is being bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and has been shot using special technology in Poland. The upcoming movie will depict the tale of a small-town man who discovers love with the town's most attractive female. He hopes to wed her someday since it will advance his social standing.