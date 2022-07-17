Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Wrap Poland Schedule for 'Bawaal', Treat Fans With Stunning Pictures

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday, wrapped the schedule for their upcoming film 'Bawaal' in Poland. Both the actors have been giving a sneak peek to all their fans from their shoot. Varun on Saturday, took to his social media account and informed his fans that they have finally wrapped the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Varun posted a bunch of pictures from the mesmerising location. The picture consisted of Janhvi Kapoor as well. Both the actors can be seen posing in an open ground. While Varun can be seen in sporty attire, Janvi looks uber cool in funky shorts.

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, “Hawaayein Finished another sched in Krakow now on to the next.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis, as the pictures raised their excitement for the upcoming film.

Apart from that, as per a media report, both the actors went to Auschwitz Nazi Camp in Poland to prepare for their film.

“Varun and Janhvi heard the entire history behind World War 2 and the story of Jews. They visited there like tourists do, and heard the history of the place on a pre-recorded tape. The visit to this Nazi Camp has a connection with the film’s plot, which has completely been kept under wraps for now," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

“It’s a special script for all the stakeholders. The shoot so far has gone off very well, with Nitesh Tiwari and the team capturing the visual basis essence of the premise. He has shot the entire film at real locations so far - be it in India or abroad, sticking to the need of the story, and Sajid, as a producer, has gone all out to get all the formalities of shoot sorted," the source further added.

About the film Bawaal

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie features Varun and Janhvi in lead roles. Initially, the film was shot in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after which they filmed for a while in Amsterdam. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.