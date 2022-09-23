Varun Dhawan Is In 'Bahut Maaja' As He Begins Filming For Bhediya With 'Hardworking People'

VARUN DHAWAN-starrer 'Bhediya' has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. Now, the actor has finally shared some behind the scene pictures and videos on social media. In the pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in a classic black suit and fans are just lovestruck by his look. Moreover, he expressed his love for Parle-G biscuit and chai.

Sharing the pictures from the Bhediya sets, Varun wrote, "#Bhediya When u work with people u respect and work hard bahut maaja atta Hain aur seekhne ko milta hain. Bhediya season begins."

#Bhediya 🐺

When u work with people u respect and work hard bahut maaja atta Hain aur seekhne ko milta hain. Bhediya season begins pic.twitter.com/SjAmJOScWn — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Varun shared a fun video from the sets of Bhediya in which he can be seen enjoying parle-g and tea. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Chai loving on sets of #bhediya"

Meanwhile, he recently wrapped up shooting for his film 'Bawaal'. Sharing the wrap up video, he wrote, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko."

He also shared some behind the scene pictures from the Bawaal set. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Summer of #Bawaal In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs- part 1."

After wrapping the Amsterdam schedule of Bawaal, Varun shared a picture with Co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?"

Director Amar Kaushik earlier said that the cast and crew are crafting something very special. “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” Amar was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about Bhediya, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the role. This will be Varun and Kriti's second collaboration as they have worked together in Dilwale in 2015. Meanwhile, Varun will be seen as a werewolf in this horror-comedy film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is produced by Maddock Films.