Jug Jugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and has created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. The trailer of the film received a lot of love from the audience and the latest song 'The Punjaabban Song' is already viral on social media. The star cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been very busy promoting the film and has taken some unique ways for the promotion. Now, the male lead of the film Varun Dhawan has started the Naach Punjaabban challenge on Instagram and can be seen dancing with his father David Dhawan.

Sharing the video, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo. Challenging some of my friends".

Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif are all hearts for this video. The choreographer of this song Bosco Martis commented, "Epic" with heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Esha Gupta wrote, "Soo cute". Other Bollywood celebs like Jackky Bhagnani, Sophie Choudry and Zaher Iqbal also commented on this video. Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur wrote, "Challenge accepted".

Varun shared the Punjaabban Song on his Instagram and wrote, "Everybody, ‘Nachh Punjaabban, Nachh Punjaabban, Nache! The wedding banger is here".

Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy lent their voices to this party number. The music and lyrics of the song are given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. The song is a remake of a popular Pakistani song Nach Punjaban. The song was involved in a controversy as Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq claimed that the makers of the film without taking his permission copied the song. However, T-Series clarified that they have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. The movie revolves around a couple wanting to divorce each other after a wedding fiasco. The movie will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

