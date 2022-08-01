Varun Dhawan Finishes 'Bawaal' Shoot In 'Ajju Bhaiya Style' | Watch

Varun Dhawan's film 'Bawaal' has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement. The actor kept his fans updated about the film and shared many behind the scene pictures and videos on social media. Now, Varun has finally wrapped up shooting for the film and shared a fun video on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April 2023 ko".

Earlier, he also shared some BTS pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "Summer of #Bawaal. In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs part 1".

Meanwhile, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note as she finished shooting for the film. Sharing many pictures with the cast and crew of Bawaal, she wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it."

Janhvi also thanked Nitesh Tiwari and Varun as she learned so much on set. She added, "I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values. And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u."

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. It was shot in Kanpur and some parts of Europe.