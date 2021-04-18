Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan disappointed the little girl while celebrating her birthday, and the video of the same was shared by his co-star Kriti Sanon.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: We all have been in a place where we often mistake things, such as if someone is waving, we believe it's for us, but it turns out for people standing behind us. We all have been in such embarrassing situation, be it as kids or adults. Well, something like this has happened with a small kid at the hands of Varun Dhawan. Yes, you read it right, Bhediya actor disappointed the little girl while celebrating her birthday, and the video of the same was shared by his co-star Kriti Sanon.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti dropped a hilarious video wherein we can see Varun cutting a cake while the birthday girl and her father stood nearby. After cutting the cake, the actor took a piece of cake, and while he approached her father with the piece the excited kid opened her mouth, but to her disappointment, Varun didn't notice, and the cake went straight to her father's mouth.

Heropanti actress captioned the video as, "This might make your day🤣 We all have been there, haven’t we? 😂 P.S. : cant believe you did that to her @varundvn 😂🤣" Well this video has made our day and we are sure after watching this video even you won't be able to control your laughter.

Here watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

As soon as Kriti dropped the video, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Stebin Ben were the first ones to comment on the video. Flimmaker wrote, "Hahahahahhahhahahahahhaha .... i👏👏👏👏... I was that kid growing up ..." While Stebin Ben wrote, "This is me every time I see cake 😩🤦‍♂️ Poor kid 😄"

Later, Varun also dropped the same video and captioned it saying sorry to the kid. He wrote, "Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I’m sorry😢"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Currently, Varun and Kriti are shooting for the horror-comedy Bhediya in Arunanchal Pradesh. This will be their third film together after Dilwale and Kalank (cameo role). The film is helmed by Stree fame Amar Kaushik and is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Bhediya is scheduled to release in theatres on April 12 next year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv