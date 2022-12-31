Varun Dhawan Enjoys Jungle Safari With Wife Natasha Dalal: 'When Bhediya Met Tiger' | Watch

Actor Varun Dawan is one of the most enthusiastic and active personalities of Bollywood, giving two hits in the year 2022 serving complete justice to his characters. After making the most of 2022, the actor seems to be highly excited for 2023, as ahead of new year's eve, the actor can be seen vacationing with his wife.

Taking to his Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared a video from his recent vacation with his wife Natasha Dalal, where the duo can be seen going out for a jungle safari ride. The now-shared clip shows the couple sitting in a jeep where Varun makes a video selfie sharing the screen with a gigantic full-grown tiger in its habitat.

Recording the tiger's movements in his camera, he is all smiling in the clip where the actor can be seen wearing a brown sweater with a black jacket, whereas Natasha Dalal can be seen wearing a black jacket with a white woolen cap.

Varun Dhawan added the caption where he wrote, "When the Bhediya meets the Tiger" in the form of emoticons. Varun Dhawan's close pal, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Nice Caption." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also dropped her love and commented on the red heart eyes emoji.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan jetted off for a holiday with Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, where later on Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora joined the stars and were all spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 last year, and their wedding was a close-knit affair.

Talking about his work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon. He also made a major blockbuster with 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

The actor will next be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal.'