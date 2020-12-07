Dhawan, who was in Chandigarh for the shoot of his upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", said that he could have "extra careful".

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was in Chandigarh for the shoot of his upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", on Monday confirmed that he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old actor said that he has returned to Mumbai and noted that he could have "extra careful", urging his fans and supporters to take all the necessary precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"VITAMIN FRIENDS So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u," he said.

Dhawan took off to Chandigarh a few days before Diwali along with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani for the shoot of their upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". However, the shoot of the film has been halted after several members of the crew tested coronavirus positive.

Media reports suggest that Neetu Kapoor, who will make a comeback in the Bollywood after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor, has also tested positive for the deadly infection. However, an official statement on this is still awaited.

Reports had also suggested that Anil Kapoor has tested coronavirus positive. However, the actor on Friday had dismissed the rumours, saying "in the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes".

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film will mark the return of Neetu Singh into the Bollywood. Apart from Singh, the film, which is helmed by Raj Mehta, will also star Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma