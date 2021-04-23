Varun Dhawan Birthday special: Well, he is not only known for his super hit films, but also for funny antics with his co-stars and fans. Here have a look at videos

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The actor, who impressed us with his chiselled body in Student Of The Year, and made us laugh in the film Mai Tera Hero, is going to turn 34. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Varun Dhawan. The actor made his debut in 2012, and after that, there was no looking back. In the span of 9 years of his career actor has done numerous films, and most of them turned out to be super-hit at the box-office, such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, among others. However, apart from romantic-comedy films, he received immense applaud for Badlapur and October, and with this, he sent out a loud message to the audience that he can ace any role.

Well, he is not only known for his super hit films, but also for funny antics with his co-stars and fans. Every now and then, Varun keeps engaging his fans with his funny antics, whether it's in film, behind the camera or on the talk show, and if he is with his co-stars Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, his antics get double. If his fans have noticed then, his captions also carry the essence of humour, and these Instagram posts are proof of all his banter.

Not to miss, the actor is now a married man after he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony this year. It was like a dream come true for the fans who were eagerly waiting for the couple to come together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 last year. He has few films in his pipeline that will either release this year or next year, namely Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv