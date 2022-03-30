New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the success of Coolie No. 1 and Street Dancer 3D, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has announced that he will collaborate with the National Award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari. The actor will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the movie titled ‘Bawaal’.

Varun shared a post on his Instagram profile to announce the release date of the movie and captioned it, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Meanwhile, Jahnvi captioned her post, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22. I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn. See you in the cinemas on 7th April 2023."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

It will be the first time that Varun will work with Nitesh Tiwari and Jahnvi Kapoor. Nitesh Tiwari has directed blockbuster movies like Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, and Chhichhore, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. He will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and they were earlier seen together in Kalank (2019). He will also collaborate with Kriti Sanon again in 'Bhediya'. The two worked together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015). Whereas Jahnvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Karan Johar's Dhadak, was last seen in Roohi.

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, will hit the screens on April 7, 2023. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiawala.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav