Varisu Twitter Review: Top 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching The Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer In Theaters

The Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Tamil action-thriller film ‘Varisu’ released in cinemas on January 11, 2023. The film, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, clashed at the box office with megastar Ajith Kumar’s money heist film, ‘Thunivu’.

Also starring Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha, Varisu revolves around Thalapathy Vijay’s Vijay Rajendran, who is a happy-go-lucky man, but everything changes after the unexpected death of his foster father.

If you’re planning to watch Varisu in theaters this week, take a look at what social media has to say about the film:

#ThalapathyVijay is on full form🔥 His performance and screen presence in #Varisu proves that he is in peak of it's career💯🔥Whistle keezhithi ovoru scene laiyo #VarisuFDFS #VarisuReview pic.twitter.com/HE5UFq8Rzw — Sam🎙c (@Samuelsrajaa) January 11, 2023

#Vamsi once again proved why he is king in making sentiment scenes❤️#varisu — RAJA DK (@rajaduraikannan) January 10, 2023

#Varisu Review: It's a Family Entertainer & Supremely Entertainment & Engaging Film. @actorvijay Outstanding Performance And Wins Hearts @iamRashmika Such a Nature Performance & All Actor's Good Performance's. Excellent Direction Vamshi Paidipally. #VarisuReview



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) January 10, 2023

#Varisu Ends with One Complete Family Sentiment❤️One Best film on Vijay's Career as an Actor👌@MusicThaman Backbone of Film with his appreciable BGM and Music❤️@directorvamshi Yu

Won as an director❤️



Rating - 4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Varisu #VarisuFDFS #VarisuPongal2023 #VarisuReview pic.twitter.com/gWeJK8yEOh — Vidya Suganya (@Vidya_Suganya) January 11, 2023

Talking about his experience of working with Thalapathy Vijay, director Vamsi Paidipally told India Today, “Vijay is one of the biggest stars here. However, he didn’t behave like a superstar on set. He was very professional and would deliver perfect takes. He just surrendered. And that was amazing.”

The filmmaker added, “I don’t think I’ll ever forget the experience of working with Vijay. This is one of the most cherished memories for me.”

The filmmaker, who’ll be making his Tamil directorial debut with Varisu, also spoke about the mega clash of Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar at the box-office on Pongal 2023. “I have written a story and Vinoth has written a story and Vijay and Ajith are acting in these films respectively. They are both different genres and different films.”

Vamsi Paidipally added that he wishes both film well and that the audiences shall enjoy both films equally. “Each film has its own path and I believe that Varisu and Thunivu will also take their own paths. The only thing is that they are both releasing on Pongal and there is a lot of hoopla around this. The audience should enjoy Pongal and enjoy both films.”

Varisu will be releasing in cinemas on January 11, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi along with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.