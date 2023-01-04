Varisu Trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna Promise Entertaining Family Drama With Some Action And Romance

THALAPATHY Vijay is all set to make his big comeback with his much-awaited film 'Varisu'. The movie will release on January 12 and this day is no less than a festival for Vijay's fans. The trailer for Varisu is finally out and fans are excited to see Vijay in a cool avatar once again.

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Varisu will also clash with south superstar Ajith Kumar’s film ‘Thunivu’ at the box office. Earlier, Prabhas' film 'Adipurush' was scheduled to release on the same day but it got postponed to June 2023. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy will also clash with Varisu.

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, Varisu is Vijay's 66th film for which he has collaborated with Prakash Raj after 14 years. Prakash Raj will be seen as an antagonist in the film, whereas, Rashmika will be Vijay's love interest in Varisu.

The music of Varisu is composed by Thaman S with cinematography and editing by Karthik Palani and Praveen K. L. respectively.

Vijay's last film 'Beast' received a mixed response from the critics but was a box office success. The movie earned over Rs 200 crore and is now streaming on Netflix. Therefore, all eyes are on Varisu's box office performance as it will clash with big-budgeted South Indian films.

Varisu is also one of the most anticipated films of 2023. According to IMDb, Varisu is in the second position in the top 10 most anticipated movies. Other big films including Thunivu, Pathaan, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, Mission Majnu, and Waltair Veerayya also make it to the top 10 list.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Shaam, Srikanth, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Nandini Rai, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, VTV Ganesan, John Vijay, Bharath Reddy and Sanjana.