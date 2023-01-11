Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay Becomes The Highest Paid Actor In India, Charged THIS Amount For His Latest Tamil Film

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu released in theaters on January 11, 2023. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the film has been helmed by Vamsi Paidipally and clashed at the box-office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

While Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular stars in the country, the actor has now emerged as one of the highest paid actors in India. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the ‘Beast’ actor has been charged a staggering amount of Rs 150 crore for his role in the Tamil film, ‘Varisu’.

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay’s fee is 25 times more than his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna’s paycheck.

Producer of the film, Dil Raju, recently opened up about the mega clash between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar. The filmmaker said that he wishes both films well and that both the actors are big stars in the southern film industry.

Dil Raju also shared that Thalapathy Vijay’s last few films did a staggering business of over Rs 60 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu alone. "Vijay and Ajith's films were given an equal number of screens in Tamil Nadu. But, my hero (Vijay) is a bigger star. Hence, I said, I was going to ask for more screens for Varisu. How will you decide who is the bigger star?,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying according to a report in India Today.

“An actor's star power is decided by his theatrical revenue. Vijay's last 5-6 films did more than Rs 60 crore share in Tamil Nadu alone. Whether the film is a hit or a flop is a different debate. But, they have been consistent. Thus, he is bigger than anyone right now,” Dil Raju told India Today.

Varisu also stars Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha and released in multiple languages across India along with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.