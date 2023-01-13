Varisu: Staggering Fee Charged By Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna And Other Cast Will Leave You Amazed

Varisu Cast Fee: Thalapathy Vijay starred in the lead role in this action-thriller. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller film Varisu released in cinemas ahead of Pongal 2023. The film directed by Vamsi Paidipally, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and clashed at the box-office with Ajith Kumar’s Tamil money heist film, ‘Thunivu’.

Varisu has emerged as a box-office winner on Day 1 of its release. The film raked in over Rs 25 crore on its first day of release, winning the clash against Thunivu.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping fee charged by Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna and other cast members of Varisu that will blow your mind:

Prakash Raj

One of the most popular faces in the Southern film industry, Prakash Raj has several accolades to his name. Reportedly, for his role of the main antagonist in Varisu, Prakash Raj charged over Rs 1.5 crore.

Prabhu

According to reports, veteran star Prabhu took home a big paycheck of Rs 2 crore for his role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

Shaam

The actor, who played the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s elder brother in Varisu, was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore for his role in the film.

R. Sarathkumar

The legendary actor played the role of Thalapathy Vijay's father Rajendran Palanisamy in Varisu and charged a whopping sum of Rs 2 crore

Rashmika Mandanna

The ‘Pushpa’ star, who has established herself as one of the most popular celebrities across India, reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 4 crore for her lead role in this Thalapathy Vijay-starrer.





The actor, who played the role of Thalapathy Vijay's elder brother Jai Rajendran in Varisu, reportedly charged Rs 60 lakh for his role.

Thalapathy Vijay

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay became the highest paid actor in India with Varisu. The actor reportedly took home a hefty paycheck of over 25 times the amount co-star Rashmika Mandanna got for the film.

Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay charged a whopping Rs 100 crore+ for his lead role in Varisu.