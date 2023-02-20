Varisu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Blockbuster

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu have announced the film’s official digital debut release date. The film, which released theatrically on January 11, 2023, became a blockbuster hit at the box-office and grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Varisu also stars R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shaam in pivotal roles. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film clashed at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Balakrishna Nandumuri’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

The digital streaming rights of Varisu have been acquired by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Varisu will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 22, 2023 in three languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about why she chose to do Varisu, despite having near-to-nothing to do in the film. Speaking to Indian Express, the actor opened up about wanting to act with Thalapathy Vijay in a film.

“I think this was my choice to do the film and I knew that I literally had two songs and I had to kill it in those two songs. This was actually an inside joke and I used to go to Vijay sir and say ‘I have nothing to do except the two songs.’ This was a conscious decision and I wanted to be a part of the film because I wanted to work with Vijay sir because I have admired him for the longest time,” Rashmika Mandanna was quoted as saying in the interview.

The Pushpa star further added, “For me, as an actor, it’s about going to the set and learning the little things from the people you are working with. I wanted to be a part of this film even if I didn’t have anything. And me as an actor I want to be ok doing everything. I want to be a part of the commercial entertainers. I am ok with it and I don’t want to be a typecast.”