Varisu On OTT: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film To Stream On A Rental Basis From THIS Date

Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil action film Varisu is all set for its OTT debut this month. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and will be released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, Varisu will be making its digital streaming debut this month on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. The film will begin streaming from February 22, 2023.

Despite facing a tough clash at the box office against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Varisu managed to cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. This is the first time Thalapathy Vijay’s film has crossed the mark.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also stars R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shaam in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview, director Vamshi Paidipally opened up about the criticism he faced about Varisu. The filmmaker spoke about how people are calling it a TV serial and told Cinema Viketan, “You know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how much a team is working out there to make a film work? You know how much hard work people are putting in to entertain audiences? Brother, it’s not a joke. There are so many sacrifices every filmmaker is making.”

The director further added that its the television who keeps people entertained everyday and is a creative job. “What do you mean it’s like TV serial? Why are you degrading TV serials? Do you know how many people its keeping engrossed in the evenings. Go home and see your uncle and grandma watching serials. Their lives are getting engaged due to these serials. Don’t degrade anything, brother. That’s also creative job. This is also one. If you want to put down people, remember you’re putting down yourself,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying in the interview.