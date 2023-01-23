Varisu On OTT: Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer To Tentatively Release On THIS Date

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which released in cinemas on January 12, 2023, marked Rashmika Mandanna’s first big screen outing with the Tamil superstar. Despite facing a tough clash at the box office against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, the film has managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in India in 12 days.

According to reports, the makers of Varisu have already locked its OTT release date. The digital streaming rights of Varisu have been sold to OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a jaw dropping amount.

Varisu will reportedly be released on OTT on February 10, 2023, however, no confirmation or denial about the same has been made by the makers yet.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about why she did Varisu, despite having ‘nothing to do in the film’. In an interview with Film Companion, the ‘Pushpa’ star said that she even joked about the same to Thalapathy Vijay.

“I think this was my choice to do the film and I knew that I literally had two songs and I had to kill it in those two songs. This was actually an inside joke and I used to go to Vijay sir and say ‘I have nothing to do except the two songs,’” the actor was quoted as saying in her interview with the entertainment outlet.

Rashmika Mandanna added, “This was a conscious decision and I wanted to be a part of the film because I wanted to work with Vijay sir because I have admired him for the longest time. For me, as an actor, it’s about going to the set and learning the little things from the people you are working with.”

Reportedly, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu too will be releasing on OTT on the same day as Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. If that happens, the audience will surely have a gala time binge watching both the films on OTT.