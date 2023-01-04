Varisu On January 12: 7 Things You Must Know Before Watching Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu Actioner

Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the mega release of his Telugu actioner, ‘Varisu’. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and will hit the theaters on January 12, 2023.

Varisu will be facing a big box office clash with south superstar Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’. The film has been directed by H Vinoth and marks the director-actor duo’s third big screen outing. The clash between Varisu and Thunivu is being touted as one of the biggest till date in south Indian film industry.

If you’re planning to watch Varisu in theaters next week, here are 7 things you must know about the Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer:

-Varisu is the 66th film of Thalapathy Vijay. The film was tentatively titled and shot under the name ‘Thalapathy 66’.

-The film will mark the onscreen collaboration of Prakash Raj and Thalapathy Vijay after agap of 14 years. The duo were last seen together in the 2004-film ‘Ghilli’. While Thalapathy Vijay will play the main protagonist in the film, Prakash Raj will be essaying the role of the lead antagonist.

-Varisu has been mounted on a humongous budget of Rs 200 crore. With Thalapathy Vijay being one of the highest paid actors in the Tamil film industry, the film is expected to live upto its larger-than-life expectations.

-Reportedly, Thalapthy Vijay received a hefty paycheck of Rs 100-125 crore for his role in the film.

-One of the songs from the film, ‘The Soul Of Varisu’ set a new record by featuring on Billboard's list of 'Hot Trending Songs' chart.

-According to reports, Varisu was initially planned as a bilingual film and was to be shot in Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously. The film will now be dubbed in Telugu and clash at the Tamil box-office with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya.

-During the promotions of the film, Rashmika Mandanna, who paired up on the big screen for the first time with Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, spoke about having a crush on the Telugu star. She also revealed that the actor is her” all time crush.”