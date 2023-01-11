'Varisu' Movie Review: High On Entertainment, Emotions; Thalapathy Vijay's Family Drama A Must Watch For Pongal

Varisu has been the most eagerly anticipated film for Vijay fans as it is a family entertainer and a Pongal delight and its release with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu added to the excitement and expectation.

However, the film has weak emotional beats in the first half that mainly focuses on plodding, TV serial-like sequences, mother-son flimsy connection, and the brothers' struggle to take over a multi-crore firm.

The family is run by Rajendran (played by Sarathkumar), who works in the mining industry among other things. Vijay Rajendran (Vijay) is the youngest of the three brothers. Srikanth and Shaam, who portray Jai and Ajay, are his other two sons. They live together but Vijay's father asks him to leave their house when they fight over whether or not he should join the family company.

But when Rajendran receives the devastating news that he has pancreatic cancer, Vijay returns home after seven years to celebrate his father's 65th birthday. Soon after Vijay’s father makes him the chairman of the board of his group of businesses.

Given that Vijay loves to switch things up sometimes and that he has acted, danced, and fought his heart out throughout this movie, it is not unexpected that he chose to do it. To please both his fans and the general public, director Vamshi Padaipally made sure the film was packed with lots of family emotions, action, romance, and comedy.

Since we haven't seen Vijay in a role play like this in a while, his characterisation as the attractive guy turns tough businessman takes some getting used to.

Only in the second half does the movie truly take off; the first half is filled with lighter moments and frivolity. The film generously sprinkles allusions to Thalapathy's prior movies throughout, which is a delight for Vijay fans.

Even though several scenes (those with superfluous characters) may have been cut to make the film crisper, it had a lengthy runtime of almost three hours.

Some of the conversations in the film is just plain corny, while other parts make you cringe. Despite this, the humour in the flick succeeds admirably, particularly the moments and exchanges between Vijay and Yogi Babu. However, the love triangle with Rashmika looks to be going nowhere.

Of course, a huge joint family calls for a multi-starrer with a large cast, and in the case of Varisu, there are also a lot of other characters, who appear briefly throughout the movie. The list of actors and actresses who appear in the film is never-ending and includes Shaam, Srikanth, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Nandini Rai, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Suman, and Khushbu. The key question is whether all of these individuals were actually necessary for the movie, as many of them had little to do with the plot's central conflict.

In addition to the film's technical mastery, S Thaman's songs, which are already popular successes, have been beautifully picturised. Ranjiathame by Jani Master stands out because to Thaman's composition and outstanding dance.

Overall, Varisu by Vijay is a recommended family movie for Pongal.