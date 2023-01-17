Varisu Director Vamshi Paidipally Thanks Thalapathy Vijay And His Fans For Film's Grand Success, Says ‘I Salute You’

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest action thriller film ‘Varisu’ has been making waves at the box-office. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide despite facing a clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and has been successfully running in theaters.

Recently, a success bash of Varisu was held in Chennai to celebrate the thunderous response received by the film. The film’s director Vamshi Paidipally along with R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Sangheetha and S Thaman were all present at the success bash of Varisu.

At the event, Vamshi Paidipally got emotional and thanked Thalapathy Vijay and his fans for the overwhelming response received by the film. The filmmaker, who worked predominantly in Telugu films prior to Varisu, made his Tamil movie debut with the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer.

“This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this,” Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally was quoted as saying.

The director added, “I told Vijay that this will always be a dream movie. You made it real. Everyone called me a Telugu director. It hurt me. I am neither Tamil nor Telugu. I am a good man. I have been given a small place in the hearts of the Tamil people today. Thanks for that.”

Appreciating Thalapathy Vijay for his constant support throughout the making of Varisu, director Vamshi Paidipally added, “No matter how much you speak about Vijay sir, it is not enough. He is the commander, he is the big star. But I have seen him up close as a man. He has been asking me from the beginning whether I was happy. Now when we met at the success party, I asked him (Vijay Thalaathy) are you happy? ‘I am very happy,.’”

Varisu is currently running successfully in theaters in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.