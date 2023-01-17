Varisu Director Vamshi Paidipally Slams Trolls For Calling Film ‘TV Serial’, Says ‘Don’t Degrade Anything’

Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Varisu' is at screaming heights at the box office with the film standing to be a blockbuster with fans and critics hailing the family entertainer and the director's delight to capture the charm of Thalapathy Vijay on the camera.

However, amidst the soaring waves, there is a section of netizens on social media calling out the film as a 'tv serial' rather than a film. Catching the attention of 'Varisu' director Vamshi Paidipally, the filmmaker reacted to the criticism and soon schooled the netizens trolling the hard work of the film.

In his latest interview, Vamshi Paidipally asked how can people call it a serial when they don't realize the hard work that goes into making a film. On the other hand, he also took the side of the television industry and schooled the netizens stating that TV serials also should not be degraded as they too keep people engrossed in the evenings every day.

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Vamshi Paidipally stated, "You know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how much a team is working out there to make a film work? You know how much hard work people are putting in to entertain audiences? Brother, it's not a joke. There are so many sacrifices every filmmaker is making."

He further stated, "What do you mean it's like TV serial? Why are you degrading TV serials? Do you know how many people its keeping engrossed in the evenings. Go home and see your uncle and grandma watching serials. Their lives are getting engaged due to these serials. Don't degrade anything, brother. That's also creative job. This is also one. If you want to put down people, remember you're putting down yourself."

As the clip went viral, many people called the filmmaker rude in sharing his opinion. One social media user wrote, "Everyone works hard. Rehearsing steps and practicing dialogues is an actor's responsibility…not something to be glorified. People called a bad movie bad. Learn from it and try to grow instead of becoming emotional. You people earn in the 100s of crores. Be more responsible for the work you do."

While some social media users wrote, "This tone is threatening. You know how much effort audiences take to watch a film? The cost and time. You should respect people's feedback. You can't call out openly like this @directorvamshi You didn't make the best of best film remember."

'Varisu' made its theatrical release on January 11 and is a family drama starring Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Prabhu, and Jayasudha in prominent roles.