Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Film Sees Huge Drop, Collects THIS Much In 8 Days

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which faced a big clash at the Tamil box office against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu last week ahead of the Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2023, has emerged a winner in its first week. The film helmed by Vamshi Paidipally has so far minted over Rs 200 crore worldwide and has emerged as a superhit.

According to reports, Varisu recorded its lowest day-wise collections so far and collected Rs 8.50 crore on Day 7. Take a look at The film’s total box-office collection in 7 days stands at:

Day 1: Rs 26.70 crore

Day 2: Rs 11.55 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 4: Rs 18.40 crore

Day 5: Rs 20.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 17 crore

Day 7: Rs 15.55 crore

Day 8: Rs 8.50 crore

Total Box office collection of Varisu till now: Rs 128.30 crore

Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth Meka and Shaam in pivotal roles. The movie also marks Thalapathy Vijay’s first time on screen pairing with Rashmika Mandanna.

Varisu has been performing very well at the box office and edged past its competitions, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

Recently, director Vamshi Paidipally gave an interview to Cinema Vikatan and slammed critics for calling Varisu a TV serial. The filmmaker, who forayed into the Tamil film industry with this film, said, “You know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how much a team is working out there to make a film work? You know how much hard work people are putting in to entertain audiences? Brother, it’s not a joke. There are so many sacrifices every filmmaker is making.”

Varisu is currently running in theaters in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.