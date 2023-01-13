Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s LEADS Yet Again Over Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Collects THIS Much On Day 2

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller film Varisu has managed to emerge a winner at the box office yet again on Day 2. The film, which clashed against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has been helmed by Vamsi Paidipally.

Varisu’s box office collection on day 2 of its release managed to mint approximately around Rs 16 to 17 crore, a report in Bollywood Life cited. Ajtih Kumar’s Thunivu reportedly is not that far behind and minted Rs 15 to 16 crore Day 2 of its release.

With this, Varisu is once again ahead of Thunivu at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller film minted approximately Rs 28 crore on its opening day and has so far collected over Rs 45 crore within 2 days.

Varisu also faces a big box office clash with Telugu biggies, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. The film was released in Telugu language by the name Vaarsudu.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam and Yogi Babu. The film’s music has been composed by S Thaman. The Telugu version of Varisu, titled Vaarasudu will be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 14.

Recently, a huge ruckus erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Koyambedu outside a theater after fans of Tamil superstars Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay arrived to the cinemas to watch their favorite idols’ films.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans tore the movie posters of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ while the fans of the latter ripped the ‘Varisu’ posters. The police in the area took to their social media account to inform the public about the ruckus and about the injured people.

“Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai. Case registered. He had come to watch #Thunivu film’s 1 am show at the theatre,” Koyembedu police said in a tweet.