Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Is Now His Highest Grossing Film Ever, Collects THIS Much

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu, which released theatrically on January 11, 2023, has emerged as the actor’s highest grossing film ever. The film has managed to hold strong at the box-office despite facing a tough clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has hit the triple century at the worldwide box-office and collected over Rs 300 crore globally. With this, Varisu has become Vijay’s first film to achieve the feat.

Varisu has so far collected Rs 302 crore (gross) worldwide. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shaam. Vairsu has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Varisu’s plot revolves around Vijay Rajendran, who is a happy-go-lucky man, but everything changes after the unexpected death of his foster father.

According to reports, Varisu is all set for its digital streaming platforms this month. The film will be premiering on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video and will release on February 22, 2023.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on why she did Varisu despite not having a meaty role in the film. Speaking to Indian Express, the actor said, “I think this was my choice to do the film and I knew that I literally had two songs and I had to kill it in those two songs. This was actually an inside joke and I used to go to Vijay sir and say ‘I have nothing to do except the two songs.’”

Rashmika Mandanna added, “This was a conscious decision and I wanted to be a part of the film because I wanted to work with Vijay sir because I have admired him for the longest time. For me, as an actor, it’s about going to the set and learning the little things from the people you are working with.”

“I wanted to be a part of this film even if I didn’t have anything. And me as an actor I want to be ok doing everything. I want to be a part of the commercial entertainers. I am ok with it and I don’t want to be a typecast,” Rashmika Mandanna was quoted saying in her interview.