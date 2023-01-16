Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Storms Way Ahead Of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Earns THIS Much In 5 Days

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has been emerging as a box-office winner ever since its theatrical release on January 11, 2023. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, has been helmed by Vamsi Paidipally and clashed at the box-office against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

Varisu has emerged as the clear winner in its clash with Thunivu. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club within 4 days of release. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer earned Rs 29.75 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 12 crore on Day 2, Rs 12 crore on Day 3 and Rs 23 crore on Day 4.

According to reports, Varisu raked in a staggering amount of Rs 24-26 crore on Sunday i.e. day 5 of its release. The film has also surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s 2021 film Beast's lifetime collection in the UK. Notably, Beast was the actor’s career’s highest opening film in the country.

Also starring Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles, Varisu has raked in over Rs 100.25 to 102.25 crore within a span of 5 days.

Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay became the highest paid actor in India with his fee for his action thriller film Varisu. According to reports, the actor charged a staggering amount of Rs 110 crore for his portrayal of the protagonist in the film.

Touted as a commercial family entertainer, Varisu revolves around Vijay Rajendran, a happy-go-lucky man. But everything changes for him after the unexpected death of his foster father. Varisu released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Telugu language release witnessed a massive clash at the box office with other domestic films including Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. The film’s music has been composed by S Thaman.

Varisu is currently running successfully in theaters across India, with its Telugu and Hindi versions too picking up pace.