Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Outshines Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Rakes In Rs 150 Crores In 6 Days

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest family action-thriller film ‘Varisu’ continues to storm the worldwide box-office. The film, which clashed against Ajith Kumar’s money heist film ‘Thunivu’ ahead of the festival of Pongal 2023, has been in a neck-to-neck competition with the film.

According to reports, On its fifth day at the box office, the film raked in over Rs 150 crore globally in just five days. The official Twitter account of the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote in a tweet, “#MegaBlockbusterVarisu crosses 150Cr+ collection worldwide in just 5 days nanba 🔥 Aatanayagan.”

Take a look:

Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shaam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. The film debuted on number 7 in its weekend in the United Kingdom, achieving the second-highest opening of all-time for a Tamil title. The film was only behind Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’.

Varisu has been billed as a complete commercial family entertainer and revolves around Vijay Rajendran, a happy-go-lucky man. Everything changes for him after the unexpected death of his foster father.

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu has been released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Telugu language release witnessed a massive clash at the box office with other domestic films including Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. The film’s music has been composed by S Thaman.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Thunivu has also managed to rake in rs 150 crore (gross) at the worldwide box-office. The film has also done a business of Rs 77 crore nett in India itself. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account and wrote that Thunivu has done a business of $1 million in North America itself. “#Thunivu joins the coveted $1 Million club in North America.. .” read the tweet.