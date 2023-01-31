Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Inches Towards The Rs 300 Crore Mark Worldwide, Collects THIS Much In 20 Days

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest release Varisu, which released at the box office on January 13, 2023 is inching closer towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Despite facing a tough clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, the film has managed to emerge a blockbuster hit at the box office.

According to reports, Varisu has collected over Rs 276.2 crore worldwide. The film’s collection in India stands at Rs 163 crore (approx) and Rs 191.2 (gross). The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has created many new records at the box office and has also emerged as the third highest Tamil grosser in the UK.

Varisu will reportedly cross the Rs 320 crore mark during its lifetime collections. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shaam, Samyuktha, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, and Ganesh Venkataraman in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu revolves around a business magnate's youngest son being named the chairman of his father's business, much to the dismay of his two elder brothers. Varisu. The film is a family drama and provides wholesome entertainment.

A success bash for Varisu was recently held in Hyderabad, with the producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally in attendance. Speaking at the event, the first time Tamil director thanked the fans of Thalapathy Vijay for the overwhelming response to his film. “This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this.”

He further said, “I told Vijay that this will always be a dream movie. You made it real. Everyone called me a Telugu director. It hurt me. I am neither Tamil nor Telugu. I am a good man. I have been given a small place in the hearts of the Tamil people today. Thanks for that.”