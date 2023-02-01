Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Emerges Clear Winner In Clash Against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Collects THIS Much

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which released in cinemas on January 11, 2023, has reportedly crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the global box office within 20 days of release. With that, the film has left its competitor, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu which released on the same day far behind.

According to reports, Varisu has collected over Rs 276.2 crore at the global box office, while Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu has minted Rs 187.6 crore worldwide. With this, Thalapathy Vijay’s film has clearly emerged as the winner of the Pongal box-office clash.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu faced a mega clash at the box office against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Telugu biggies including Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which released in cinemas ahead of the festivals of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Despite facing such competition, the film has managed to create many new records.

According to reports, Varisu will cross the Rs 320 crore mark during its lifetime collections. The star cast of the family entertainer include Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shaam, Samyuktha, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, and Ganesh Venkataraman in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu revolves around a business magnate's youngest son being named the chairman of his father's business, much to the dismay of his two elder brothers. Varisu. The film is a family drama and provides wholesome entertainment.

Speaking at the success bash of the film held in Hyderabad recently, director Vamshi Paidipally spoke about his experience of directing his first ever Telugu film. The filmmaker thanked Thalapathy Vijay and his fans for the overwhelming response to his film and said, “This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this.”

“I told Vijay that this will always be a dream movie. You made it real. Everyone called me a Telugu director. It hurt me. I am neither Tamil nor Telugu. I am a good man. I have been given a small place in the hearts of the Tamil people today. Thanks for that,” the filmmaker added.