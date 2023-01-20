Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Declines On Day 9, Eyes A Big Second Weekend

Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starred together for the first time in this film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated action thriller film Varisu continues to attract audiences to the theaters. Despite facing a tough clash against south films including Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, the film managed to pull up a decent total within its first week.

On Day 9, Varisu saw a decline in its box office collection and minted Rs 5.30 crore approximately in India. Take a look at the total box-office collection of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer in 9 days:

Day 1: Rs 26.70 crore

Day 2: Rs 11.55 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 4: Rs 18.40 crore

Day 5: Rs 20.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 17 crore

Day 7: Rs 15.55 crore

Day 8: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.30 crore

Total Box office collection of Varisu in 9 days: Rs 134 crore (approximately)

Varisu marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film. The Tamil family entertainer also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth Meka and Shaam and has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The film entered the Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office within the first week of its release. Varisu has also been declared a superhit by the producers.

Recently, director Vamshi Paidipally opened up on the reception of Varisu at the box office. In an interview with Cinema Express, the debutant Tamil movie director said, “Right from the start, we have maintained that it is a straight Tamil film, and [Dil] Raju garu just told me that the film’s Telugu version, Vaarasudu, collected nearly 11 crores in the first four days. In comparison, Vijay sir’s biggest hit, Master, made around 14 crores in Telugu, and we are going to beat that record in no time.”

“However, the biggest surprise for Vaarasudu is how despite the limited promotions due to crunched timelines, positive word-of-mouth helped us market the film. However, I can say that the purpose with which we set out to make Varisu has been fulfilled,” the filmmaker added.