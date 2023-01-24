Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide, Collects THIS Much In 13 Days

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu, which released at the box office on January 13, 2023 and faced a mega clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. The film, whose Telugu version Vaarasudu clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 13 days.

According to reports, Varisu crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office on Day 13 of its release. The film earned Rs 8 crore approximately, taking its total to roughly Rs 152 in 13 days.

Varisu has also become Thalapathy Vijay's second highest-grossing film ever and has collected over Rs 250 crore. The film’s global collections reportedly stood at Rs 256 crore (approx).

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Varisu also stars R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shaam in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and marks the director’s Tamil film debut.

Varisu focuses on a business magnate's youngest son being named the chairman of his father's business, much to the dismay of his two elder brothers. Varisu. The film is a family drama and provides wholesome entertainment.

While speaking at the success bash of the film, Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally thanked the fans of Thalapathy Vijay for the overwhelming response to his film. “This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this.”

“I told Vijay that this will always be a dream movie. You made it real. Everyone called me a Telugu director. It hurt me. I am neither Tamil nor Telugu. I am a good man. I have been given a small place in the hearts of the Tamil people today. Thanks for that,” the director added.