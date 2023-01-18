Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Wins Week 1 Clash Against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Collects THIS Much In 7 Days

Thalapathy Vijay fans seem to be on a high right now. Their superstar’s recently released film Varisu has raced ahead of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in Week 1 of their release. Both the films released ahead of the Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2023 festivals, but it’s Thalapathy Vijay who has won the Week 1 battle at the box office.

According to reports Varisu continued its successful run at the box office on Day 7 of its release. On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 15-17 crore India (nett), taking its overall total somewhere around Rs 119 crore in week 1.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu too has emerged as a strong film at the box-office. The film entered the Rs 100 crore globally within 5 days of its release, while its collections in Week 1 stood at Rs 87.20 crore.

Apart from Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu clashed at the Telugu box-office against South biggies including Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishnan’s Veera Simha Reddy.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shaam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar and Jayasudha in pivotal roles and revolves around Vijay Rajendran, a happy-go-lucky man. Everything changes for him after the unexpected death of his foster father.

Varisu has been directed by debutant Tamil director Vamshi Paidipally. The filmmaker worked on several hit Telugu movies in the past, but this was his first time foraying into Tamil cinema.

At the recently held success bash of Varisu, Vamshi Paidipally got emotional and thanked Thalapathy Vijay and his fans for the overwhelming response to his film. “This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this,” the director told the media persons present at the event.

“I told Vijay that this will always be a dream movie. You made it real. Everyone called me a Telugu director. It hurt me. I am neither Tamil nor Telugu. I am a good man. I have been given a small place in the hearts of the Tamil people today. Thanks for that,” Vamshi Paidipally was quotes as saying at the success bash of Varisu.