Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay WINS Clash With Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Sees A BUMPER Opening On Day 1

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu has opened to a thunderous response by the fans on its opening day. The film, which released in theaters on January 11, 2023, clashed at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. But it seems like nothing could come in the way of Vijay’s film scoring big numbers on Day 1 of its release.

According to reports, Varisu kick started its journey at the box-office with a bang. The film, helmed by Vamsi Paidipally opened to a staggering Rs 17 to Rs 19 crore approximately in the state of Tamil Nadu itself. The total day 1 collections of Varisu at the box-office are expected to stand around Rs 26-28 crore.

Varisu is expected to score big numbers during the weekend as well. The film has been released by the makers on the occasion of Pongal in the southern states and Makar Sankranti in northern India.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu faced a big box-office clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Both films released theatrically on January 11, 2023 and have been garnering positive feedback from fans. It is being reported that Varisu and Thunivu will be raking in a combined total of Rs 50 crore+ during their first day of release.

Touted as a commercial family entertainer, Varisu revolves around Vijay Rajendran, a happy-go-lucky man. But everything changes for him after the unexpected death of his foster father.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Varisu features an ensemble cast including Shaam, Srikanth, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Nandini Rai, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, VTV Ganesh, Prabhu, Suman and Khushbu.

Varisu released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film was released by the name ‘Vaarasudu’ in Telugu language. The Telugu language film will be seeing a box-office clash with other domestic films including Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya.