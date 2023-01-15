Varisu Box Office Collection: Vijay Thalapathy, Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer Action Drama To Cross 100 Crores In India

Vijay Thalapathy starrer 'Varisu' is surging big collections at the box office as the film saw a big growth in the already released markets and the Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions as well. The film's Saturday collection was double the Friday collection numbers, with Rs. 23 Crore approx.

With the Hindi and Telugu versions in play now, 'Varisu' is standing as a leader in Tamil Nadu, where the daily collections are almost double of Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu.' The four days total box office collection of 'Varisu' in India stands at approx Rs. 78 Crore. The film may soon cross Rs. 100 Crore in India, as it did earn nearly Rs. 103 Crores worldwide until yesterday.

Vijay Thalapathy joined hands with director Vamshi Paidipally for 'Varisu' where the actor has surprised his fans by delivering a perfect entertainer which is also a family drama released in theaters on January 11.

In Tamil Nadu, the emotional family drama was able to earn Rs. 49 Crore and is just inches to reach around Rs. 50 Crore. The shows and screens for 'Varisu' have been slightly increased compared to the opening day, looking at the huge buzz and sold-out tickets for the weekend.

The newly added Telugu version also opened well with Rs. 5 Crores, whereas in Andhra Pradesh, the film collected Rs. 50 Lakhs approximately in the first three days which sums up to Rs. 5.50 Crores in the twin states for the film.

The Hindi dubbed version of the film collected nearly Rs. 2 Crores, where the recognition level of the film went a level higher for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', Vijay Thalapathy's 'Varisu' is also aiming for the same in the Hindi-speaking market.

Family audiences and fans are expected to step in to watch the Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna entertainer, as the Pongal holidays are lined up which can construct a positive and most profitable outcome at the box office.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipalli, 'Varisu' revolves around the life of a businessman played by Vijay Thalapathy and the family drama he incorporated mixed with action, romance, and comedy which is set to impress all generations.