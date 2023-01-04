Varalaru Mukkiyam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jiiva-Starrer Tamil Rom-Com

Varalaru Mukkiyam is all set to release on the OTT platform after its theatrical run. This Tamil film stars Jiiva in the lead role, who has also completed 20 years in the film industry with Varalaru Mukkiyam. Santhosh Rajan will be making his directorial debut with this film.

Varalaru Mukkiyam OTT Release Date:

Varalaru Mukkiyam will release on Netflix on January 15. The movie will stream in its original language Tamil, along with its Hindi dubbed version.

The movie also stars Kashmira Pardeshi, Pragya Nagra, Vtv Ganesh, Motta Rajendran and Saranya Ponvannan.

Jiiva, who has completed 20 years in the film industry, talked about his journey and what kept him going all these years. In an interview with The Hindu, Jiiva said that the audience is now less hesitant about appreciating you or criticising you.

"People are now less hesitant about appreciating you or criticising you. There is a sense of fulfilment when people tell you they like what you do, and this has increased after the emergence of social media. Why else would we toil under the hot sun, dance in the middle of the street, or get ready for a shot at 4 in the morning?” he told The Hindu.

He added, "I also get to travel and meet people. I like the public life I lead as well...If not for that, I would have stopped ten years ago and I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to be in a historical project like 83."

Jiiva made his debut in Hindi films with '83', where he essayed the role of the former captain of the Indian cricket team Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Dhairya Karwa, Boman Irani, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

Varalaru Mukkiyam is also Jiiva's first solo lead film after two years. Talking about multi-starrer films, he said, “When many stars are involved, the director has the additional responsibility to bring the best output. Moreover, each hero will get an introduction scene and the screenplay will get interesting.”

Jiiva was last seen in 'Coffee with Kadhal' as well and appeared in 'Nitham Oru Vaanam' in a cameo role. He will be seen in the comedy film 'Golmaal'.