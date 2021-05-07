Some of Vanraj Bhatia best works in films are 36 Chowringhee Lane, Bhumika, Manthan, Junoon, Mandi, Pardes, China Gate and many more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away at the age of 93 due to age-related issues. He was known for his music in films, such as Naseeruddin Shah starrer Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and TV series Wagle Ki Duniya. He was also one of the leading music composers of Western classical music in India and received several prestigious awards such as Padma Shri, National Film Award for Best Music Direction for Tamas.

As per Times of India, the musician was living alone with his domestic help at his apartment on Napean Sea Road, Mumbai. He was bedridden and was suffering from age-related issues. For the last couple of months, his health further deteriorated and was also avoiding doctor's appointment due to an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As soon as this sad news was reported, a BJP politician took to her Twitter handle to condole the death of a veteran music composer. She wrote, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans."

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also mourned his death and wrote, "RIP Maestro"

Ashoke Pandit wrote, "The film industry lost one of the very well known music composers Vanraj Bhatia. He was not well for quite some time. His body of work has been a great inspiration to many. Heartfelt condolences to the family of this great music maestro ."

Here have a look at reactions:

Vanraj Bhatia. A virtuoso composer, musician & a master of orchestral arrangements. Apart from his exemplary work in new age cinema, he created haunting memorable scores for TV shows like Tamas, Bharat Ek Khoj & many others including theatre. He was 94. #OmShanti #RIP — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 7, 2021

Listen to the maestro talk about music and sound.



Guftagoo with Vanraj Bhatia https://t.co/3NkODjlbx1 via @YouTube — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 7, 2021

RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2021

Talking about the early life of music maestro, Vanraj learnt Hindustani classical music at Deodhar School of Music and then went to attend the Royal Academy of Music in London. He has given several hit music in the Indian cinema, television, stage and advertisements. Some of his best works in films are 36 Chowringhee Lane, Bhumika, Manthan, Junoon, Mandi, Pardes, China Gate and many more.

